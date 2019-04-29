Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond (Ray) THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Raymond (Ray) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Raymond (Ray). Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged a wonderful 91 years old. Beloved father of Paul (deceased) and Lucia, Joanne and Alex, Peter and Deirdre, John and Christine, Browen and Chris, and Phillip (deceased). A much loved Poppa and great Poppa. Loving brother of Diana, Betty (deceased) and Robert (deceased). A memorial service for Ray will be held upstairs at the City Assembly of God, 8 Durham Avenue, Tamatea, Napier (the Old Pirate Rugby Clubrooms) on Wednesday, May 1 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Thompson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.