THOMPSON, Raymond (Ray). Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged a wonderful 91 years old. Beloved father of Paul (deceased) and Lucia, Joanne and Alex, Peter and Deirdre, John and Christine, Browen and Chris, and Phillip (deceased). A much loved Poppa and great Poppa. Loving brother of Diana, Betty (deceased) and Robert (deceased). A memorial service for Ray will be held upstairs at the City Assembly of God, 8 Durham Avenue, Tamatea, Napier (the Old Pirate Rugby Clubrooms) on Wednesday, May 1 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Thompson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 29, 2019