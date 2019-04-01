|
LOGAN, Robert Francis (Bob). C Coy, 25th Batt, 3rd Ech. Aged 100 years. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Hiraani. Much loved father of Marie-Louise and the late Robert. Loved and respected grandfather and great- grandfather. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bob's life in the St Andrew's Anglican Church, 110 Charles Street, Westshore, Napier on Tuesday, April 2 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Logan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 1, 2019