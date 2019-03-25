|
SPOTSWOOD, Roger John. Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Rest Home, Havelock North on March 23 2019. Loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Owen and Pam. A service will be held for Roger at 'Stonehaven', Peel St Waipukurau at 1.30pm on Wednesday March 27, 2019. A graveside service will then be held at the St Patrick's Catholic Church cemetery on Horeke Rd, Okaihau at 1.30pm on Tuesday April 2 2019. Messages may be sent to PO Box 351 Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2019