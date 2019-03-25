Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Roger John SPOTSWOOD

Roger John SPOTSWOOD Notice
SPOTSWOOD, Roger John. Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Rest Home, Havelock North on March 23 2019. Loved husband of the late Doreen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Owen and Pam. A service will be held for Roger at 'Stonehaven', Peel St Waipukurau at 1.30pm on Wednesday March 27, 2019. A graveside service will then be held at the St Patrick's Catholic Church cemetery on Horeke Rd, Okaihau at 1.30pm on Tuesday April 2 2019. Messages may be sent to PO Box 351 Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2019
