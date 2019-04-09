|
ANDERSON, Roy Desmond. Passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2019 after loosing his battle with cancer. Loving husband of Joyce. Much loved father of Paul and Lynn Rose. Loved Farm Grandad of Tania and Darren, Danielle and Mark, Jason and Wendy, Aaron, Carrie-Ann and Ken. Great Grandad of Samantha and Campbell, Shaun, Morgan, Leah, Shilou, Blake, Kayleigh, Brayden, Liam, Tegan, Mackenzie, Quinn and Zach. Great Great Grandad of Troy and Ariella. Brother of Myrtle and George Hadwen (both deceased), Valerie and Keith Ward. A special thanks to all for the love and care Roy received. A celebration of Roy's life will be held in Roy's Shed at 1pm Friday April 12. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 9, 2019