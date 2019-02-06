Home

Ruby Isobel (Gregory) DAVIS

Ruby Isobel (Gregory) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Ruby Isobel (nee Gregory) 20.03.1921-23.01.2019 Last remaining daughter of Richard and Annie Gregory. Youngest sister of Jack, Ralph, Arnold, Ivan, Gladys, Hazel, Mabel, Alice, and Elsie (all deceased). Loved wife of the late Rex, much loved and missed mother of Dianne, Christine, Glenda (deceased), and spouses, and grandmother of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved stepdaughter and friend of Gerlinde Gregory. As per Ruby's wishes a private Interment has taken place. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2019
