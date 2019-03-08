Home

Sharyon Arleen (Shanny) DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS, Sharyon Arleen (Shanny). Passed away peacefully at Duart House on March 6, 2019. Dearly loved Mum, Mum-in-law and Gran of Aaron, Sheshannah and Douglas, Barbette and Justin, Peyton, and Denzel. A huge thanks to all the Duart staff for their wonderful care and support to Mum and our family. Thanks also to Cranford Hospice. In accordance with Shanny's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to the Douglas Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 8, 2019
