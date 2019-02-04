Home

ATKINSON-BIRD, Shona Marina Leslie. On January 31, 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington aged 46 years. Dearly loved wife of Aaron and treasured mother of Taine, Manon and Emogene. Loved eldest daughter of Allan and Diane, and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Dahl and Bruce. Loved aunt of Ben, Emily and Lucas. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Shona's life will be held in The Boatshed, Taranaki Wharf, Wellington on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2019
