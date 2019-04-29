Home

Thomas Stephen FULLER

Thomas Stephen FULLER Notice
FULLER, Thomas Stephen. Suddenly on April 25, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elma for 65 years. Loved father of Shirley, Gael, Bob (deceased), Betty, Vicki, and a much loved father-in-law, grandad, great- grandad, and great- great-grandad. Our sincerest thanks to all those who looked after Tom after his accident A celebration of Tom's life will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa on Wednesday, May 1 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 29, 2019
