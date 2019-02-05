Resources More Obituaries for Tim MILLAR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tim MILLAR

Notice MILLAR, Tim. In the passing of our beloved husband, Dad, and Pop. Jeanette and family wish to express our gratitude for sharing your time with us, in our time of sorrow. To all the staff at Cranford Hospice, St John and Mt Herbert House, Dr. Mohan and the nurses for all their tender care. To all the wonderful people who gave food, gifts, cards and lovely thoughts. The fire Brigade for their great tribute and for those who donated to Cranford. We cannot thank you enough. Please accept this as a personal thank you. The Millar Family LOVE LIVES ON Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers