DOWNING, Timothy. On March 30, 2019 aged 82 years. Much loved husband and soul mate of Judy. Adored father and father-in- law of Graeme and Steph, Maree and Paul, Cheryl and Kevin and Paul and Thao. Treasured grandad of his eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Many thanks to Eversley and Colwyn House for their professional and loving care. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 425 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Friday April 5, at 2pm. Tributes may be made on line at www.tlas.co.nz. Messages to the Downing Family c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 2, 2019
