TAYLOR, Valda May (Val). Passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2019 at HB Regional Hospital, aged 68 years. Loved partner of John Harris. Eldest daughter of the late Vi and George Carruthers. Sister of Jeanette and the late George Irwin, Cheryl and John Fagan, Richard and Karen Carruthers, Christine and the late Geoff Fagan, Nancy and Keith Blackburn. A much loved sister who will be missed. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 80 Capamagian Drive, RD 1, Katikati 3177.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019