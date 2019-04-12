|
BARRY, Valerie Joan (Val) 8.10.1947-10.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice, on April 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife, friend and soulmate of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Graeme and Trina, Cherie and Louis Meerlo. Loved Nana to Kararaina, Juriaen and Claudine, and Great-Nana to Sapphire and Lukas. Daughter of Snow and Elsie Pram, loved sister of Alan, and loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Thank you to the staff of Cranford Hospice. A service for Val will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, April 15 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Barry Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 12, 2019