Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Joan (Val) BARRY

Notice Condolences

Valerie Joan (Val) BARRY Notice
BARRY, Valerie Joan (Val) 8.10.1947-10.4.2019 Passed away peacefully at Cranford Hospice, on April 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife, friend and soulmate of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Graeme and Trina, Cherie and Louis Meerlo. Loved Nana to Kararaina, Juriaen and Claudine, and Great-Nana to Sapphire and Lukas. Daughter of Snow and Elsie Pram, loved sister of Alan, and loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Thank you to the staff of Cranford Hospice. A service for Val will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, April 15 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Barry Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.