GRAY, Valmai Elizabeth (Val). Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at The Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Wendy and Denis Allen, Jon and Susan Gray, Marie and the late Michael de Lautour, and Michelle and Peter Hawthorne- Gray. Loved Nana of Natasha, Damien and Michelle; Janelle, Aidan and Kira; Zak; Jasmine and Angus. Great-Nana of Preston and Brooke. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Graeme, and Bernice and Stan. A special thanks to all those who have cared for Val over the years. A celebration of Val's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, February 7 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Gray Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2019