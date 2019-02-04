Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Valmai GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valmai Elizabeth (Val) GRAY

Notice Condolences

Valmai Elizabeth (Val) GRAY Notice
GRAY, Valmai Elizabeth (Val). Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at The Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Wendy and Denis Allen, Jon and Susan Gray, Marie and the late Michael de Lautour, and Michelle and Peter Hawthorne- Gray. Loved Nana of Natasha, Damien and Michelle; Janelle, Aidan and Kira; Zak; Jasmine and Angus. Great-Nana of Preston and Brooke. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Graeme, and Bernice and Stan. A special thanks to all those who have cared for Val over the years. A celebration of Val's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, February 7 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Gray Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices