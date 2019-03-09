DUGGAN, Vincent Patrick (Vin). Passed suddenly after a short illness at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Midge) and the late Elizabeth (Beth). Adored father and father-in-law of the late Chris and Scott, Ross, Robyn and Barry, Jane and Andrew. Treasured grandfather to Kelly and Marshall, Finlay and Tara, Mitchell and Cameron, John and Charlotte. Devoted Great-Grandad Vinnie to Bay and Xanthe. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of Cranford Hospice for your support and care, and especially the nurses at HB Hospital for your heartfelt care and understanding. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vin's favourite charities; Malaghan Institute or Hastings SPCA would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Vin's life which will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, March 12 at 10.30am, followed by private interment. Messages to the Duggan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140. 'You gave so much and expected so little. Always with a smile and cheeky wit, right to the end. We will always love you.' Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary