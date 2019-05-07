|
GUNDERSEN, Warren Gustave (Gundy). 01.11.1950 - 05.05.2019 Aged 68 years. Suddenly at home. Loving and devoted husband of Chris. Father of Vanessa, Carl and Toni. Gugu of his 10 grandchildren and one great- grandchild. For those wishing to visit Warren, he will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals Hastings until the day of his service. A service for Warren will be held in the Matapiro Hall, 1288 Matapiro Road, Hastings on Friday, May 10 at 11.00am, followed by interment. Messages to the Gundersen Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 7, 2019