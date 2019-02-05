|
SWEET, Wayne. Passed away in the company of his wife Brony and children Clark and Hallie, on February 01, 2019 aged 63 years. Precious darling husband and forever love to Brony, devoted Dad and father-in-law to Clark, Hallie, Debbie and Brendon, cherished grandad to Franklin, Huxley and Jagger, much loved brother of Don and Eileen and devoted Uncle to all his nephews and nieces. His kind heart and cheeky grin will be remembered by all that knew him. A service will be held to remember Wayne at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, at 11am on Friday, February 08, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice, and can be left at the service. Online tributes can be made at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Sweet Family c/- P.O Box 8107, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2019