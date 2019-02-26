Home

William Denys (Denys) CUMMING

CUMMING, William Denys (Denys). Passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy. Devoted father and father-in-law of Daniel and Shelley; Amy and Brad; Heather and Sam; and the late Jaynie. Proud and loving poppa of Charlie, Raife, Bastian, Joe, Mila, Aria, Max, Nina, Jude, Corban, Henry, and Quinn. Following Denys' wishes were for a private cremation to take place. We are having a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Denys' life at 90 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages or tributes may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Cumming Family, 90 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 26, 2019
