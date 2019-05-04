Resources More Obituaries for William CARSWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William John . T. (Bill) CARSWELL

Notice CARSWELL, William John (Bill). T212344 Elaine, Trevor, Alison and their families wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us all following the loss of a much loved husband, father and grandfather. A special thanks to Bills GP Gwenda Ward for such amazing care of Bill and also to Anne and Gareth at Terry Longley for their kindness during such a difficult time. We also wish to thank Cranford. Bill was 'unique' - never one to conform - especially to cancer. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 4, 2019