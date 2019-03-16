|
CARSWELL, William John (Bill). Peacefully at home on March 14, 2019, Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Alison, Alison and Peter. Loved grandfather of Scott, Phillippa and Hannah. Loved brother of Ray, Ron, Jean, Margaret, Marcia, the late Trevor and the late David. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am, Followed by burial at Paki Paki Cemetery. Messages to the Carswell family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2019