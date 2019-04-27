|
|
BARTLE, Zeppa (Guiseppa Marie). 24.03.1932 - 26.04.2019 Passed peacefully, with her family by her side. Loving wife of Peter. Much loved mother of Peter and Dora, Nick and Rach and cherished Granny of Paige, Oscar, Pedro, Jade, Jamie, Cory, and Cameron. A special thank you to Dr. Leigh and the staff of Ward B2 of Hastings Hospital for the care given to Zeppa. A celebration of Zeppa's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation. Tributes to Zeppa or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to The Bartle Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2019