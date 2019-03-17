|
Adriana Anne A. (Sperduti) Darcy, 93, of Somerset and formerly of Fall River, passed away March 8, 2019. She was the widow of the late Paul Edward Darcy Sr. and loving mother to her two children, Paul Edward Darcy Jr, M.D. and his wife Barbara (Shea) of Shrewsbury, and Leslie Ann Darcy Wyzga of Hopkinton. A calling hour will be held from 9-10AM on Saturday, March 30th at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Her funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM at St. John Evangelist Parish, 20 Church Street, Hopkinton. Committal prayers and burial will take place at 11:00 AM on April 1st at St. Patricks Cemetery, located on County St, in Somerset. To read Annes complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 17, 2019