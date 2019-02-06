|
Adrienne T. Michaud, 87, of Canton, formerly of Fall River, passed away February 4, 2019 at the Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Dolor and Clarinda (Jette) Michaud. Ms. Michaud was a communicant of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Fall River and more recently St. George Church in Westport. After graduating from the former Jesus Mary Academy High School in Fall River, she had attended URI, UMass Dartmouth and RISD. She had worked for many years as the Human Resource Manager for the former GTE Sylvania of Fall River. She was a former member and former secretary of Children of St. Mary Solidarity, and was on the Board of Directors for Hospice Outreach, South Eastern MA VNA and the Fall River Cultural Counsel. Along with her late companion, Raymond Kret, she enjoyed traveling the world, and sailing. She was an avid golfer who's other joys included singing, drawing, painting and woodcarving. She is survived by several extended family members and friends. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. George Church, 12 Highland Ave. Westport, MA 02790. Internment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM.
