Albert Roies, Jr, 68, of Tiverton passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was born in Tiverton a son of the late Albert, Sr. and Mary (Moniz) Roies and had lived all of his life in Tiverton. Mr. Roies was employed at the same day surgery center on Stanley Street as a mainte- nance man. Survivors include 2 brothers: Able Roies of Fall River, Lawrence Roies of Tiverton, 2 sisters: Irene Deschenes, Cynthia Dubreuil both of Tiverton, his best friend William Travers, several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Staf- ford Road, Fall River. Inter- ment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5 - 8 PM. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 4, 2019