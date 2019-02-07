Home

Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Alfred Almas, 95, of Somerset, husband of Mary (Almeida) Almas, died Wed. Feb 6, 2019. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel P. and Elvira (Franco) Almas. He was a WWII veteran in the US Army. Besides his wife of 75 years, he leaves: 2 children, Joyce Soares of New Bedford and Linda Rodrigues of Dighton. He was the brother of the late Ernest and George Almas and Lorraine DaPonte. Visitation Fri 12-2 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Interment private in St. Patricks Cemetery. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 7, 2019
