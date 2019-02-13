Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Old Stone Church
Tiverton, MA
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant View Cemetery
Tiverton, MA
Arnold W. Waite, 92, of Tiverton, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Rhode Island Veteran's Home following a lengthy illness. He was the husband of Helen (Hastie) Waite, they shared 72 years of marriage. Arnold was born in Fall River, son of the late Warren H. and Leah (Simmons) Waite and had been a lifetime resident of Tiverton. A veteran of WWII, he served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. He then worked at Firestone Rubber and Latex Co., L.G. Balfour Co. He was the founder of Arnold's Auto Parts in Tiverton and retired from the Commissary Warehouse at the Newport Naval Base. Arnold enjoyed gardening, animals, working on vehicles, auto racing and traveling to the Penn Dutch area of PA. The Waite Family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Rhode Island Veteran's Home for the compassionate care they gave to Arnold. Survivors along with his wife include his 5 children: Donna S. Waite of Tiverton, Diane L. Wood of Tiverton, Douglas W. Waite and his wife Kathy of Tiverton, Wesley A. Waite and his wife Donna of Swansea and Karen L. Waite of North Port, FL; 10 grandchildren: Brent Davoll, Priscilla Wood, Douglas II, Craig, Ian, Erin, Alison, Eric and Eli Waite and Devon Ireland; and 8 great grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Kevin Davoll and Leah Ireland and brother of the late Leonard Waite and Gordon Waite. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 at First Baptist Old Stone Church, Tiverton at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Tiverton. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Old Stone Church, 7 Old Stone Church Rd., Tiverton, RI 02878. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019
