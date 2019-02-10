|
Arthur J. Casey, 88, of Vernon, beloved husband of 63 years to Pauline (Keating) Casey passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born July 3, 1930 and was raised in Fall River, MA, the son of the late Abel and Marion (Plante) Casey. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 41 years. He loved golfing, drawing, painting and woodworking, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his three children, Joanne Casey and her husband Bruce Reis of Brooklyn, NY, Pamela Mascorro of NV, and Gregory Casey and his wife Jessica Ziegler of Denver, CO; his brother, Norman Casey; his sister, Patricia Casey; his two grandchildren, Olivia Reis and Holden Casey and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Richard, Roland, Robert and Edward. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Tpke. East, Manchester, CT 06040. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2019