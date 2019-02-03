|
Barbara F. (Leonard) Medeiros, age 88, of Somerset, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Medeiros. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Chester and Theresa (Blood) Leonard, she was a life-long resident of the area. Mrs. Medeiros was a sales clerk at several retail stores in the area. She was married in and served as a lifelong active member of the First Congregational Church. Her service included participation in the Vocal/Handbell choir and meal prep for the Soup Kitchen. She served as Treasurer of the Ladies Benevolent Society, Chairperson of the Music Committee, member of the Diaconate, Church Council, Scholarship and Community Arts committees. She loved spending time with family, church fellowship, and watching her granddaughters compete in school athletic programs, her favorite tennis. An animal lover and rescuer of several cats from local shelters, she lovingly cared for her cat Lily. Survivors include: her daughter, Deborah Vautrin of Somerset; two granddaughters, Katelyn Smith and her husband Sean and Alison Vautrin; a sister, Margaret Thibeault; a brother, Chester Leonard and his wife Teresa; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Brian Vautrin and sister of the late Florence Jacomino. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 252 Rock St. Fall River. Visiting hours, Monday 5 to 8 p.m. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Contributions in her honor may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. For tributes/directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2019