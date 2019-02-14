|
Bertrand Remy, age 92 of Somerset, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Born in Fall River, Bertrand was the son of the late Leon and Marie (Ferland) Remy, and the beloved husband to Constance (Medeiros) Remy for 52 yrs. Prior to retiring, Bert worked for General Motors-Framingham as an assembler. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, an All American district Commander for the Tiverton VFW Post 5392, the recipient of the Top Hat Certificate for Outstanding Vincentian Service, and a proud supporter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Theresa Vasques (husband Paul) of Somerset; his son: Bertrand Remy Jr. (wife Diane) of Dighton; his stepson: Thomas Moniz (wife Deb) of Stuart, FL; sisters: Lorraine Lemay and Theresa Remy; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Bert was also the stepfather to the late Christopher Moniz. At the familys request, kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Berts memory may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street NW Washington, DC 20006-3517 or to www.PVA.org. Berts funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Saturday, Feb. 16th at 8:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church, Somerset at 9:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Friday, Feb. 15th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 14, 2019