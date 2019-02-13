|
Carlos A. Medeiros, 63, husband of the late Maria M. (Raposo) Medeiros, died Sunday 2/10/19 at RI Hospital. Born in St Michael, Azores, son of the late Miguel de Medeiros Ponte & the late Irondina de Jesus Medeiros, he emigrated to Fall River in 1977, and worked in landscaping, then at the former Quaker Fabric. He leaves: 2 sons, Carlos A. Medeiros, Jr. (wife Stephanie) & Scott Medeiros both of Fall River; 2 grandchildren, Evan & Sofia; 3 sisters, Conceicao Cordeiro of Fall River, Maria Jose Ferreira & Ana Isabel Dias both of St Michael; several nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 6-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019