The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Committal
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos A. Medeiros

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlos A. Medeiros Obituary
Carlos A. Medeiros, 63, husband of the late Maria M. (Raposo) Medeiros, died Sunday 2/10/19 at RI Hospital. Born in St Michael, Azores, son of the late Miguel de Medeiros Ponte & the late Irondina de Jesus Medeiros, he emigrated to Fall River in 1977, and worked in landscaping, then at the former Quaker Fabric. He leaves: 2 sons, Carlos A. Medeiros, Jr. (wife Stephanie) & Scott Medeiros both of Fall River; 2 grandchildren, Evan & Sofia; 3 sisters, Conceicao Cordeiro of Fall River, Maria Jose Ferreira & Ana Isabel Dias both of St Michael; several nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 6-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now