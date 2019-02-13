The Herald News Obituaries
Charles Whipp
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
530 Gardners Neck Rd.
Swansea, MA
Charles Whipp Obituary
Charles Charlie Whipp, age 87, of Swansea, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Annette Y. (Turcotte) Whipp to whom he was married for the past 64 years. Born in Fall River a son of the late John and Abby (Britland) Whipp, he was a resident of Swansea for over 60 years. A veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean War and was the owner of Charles Whipp Painting and Decorating. A golden glove boxer, he fought professional matches in the New England area. A past Commander for the American Legion Post #303 , he was a member for over 60 years, he received a Good Samaritan Award from the Fall River Police Department. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, William Whipp and his wife Suzanne of Warren and Stephen Whipp and his wife Sonya of Bristol; two brothers, Joseph Whipp and his wife Evelyn and Robert Whipp and his wife Barbara both of Fall River; four grandchildren, Carl, Christian, Lauren and Holly; two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Skyler; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John, Edward, Thomas and George Whipp, Anna Ward, Elizabeth Paquette and Mary Gibbons. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:00AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd. Swansea. For directions and tributes: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 13, 2019
