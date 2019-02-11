Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Sanford Rd
Westport, MA
View Map
Christine C. Poisson Obituary
Christine C. Poisson, 49, of Westport, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gerald J. and Claire (Dussault) Poisson. Christine enjoyed watching movies, coloring and writing. She was the sister of Nicole Poisson (companion Minerva Waldron) of Cranston and the late Albert Poisson; the aunt of Nathan Silvia of Westport and Myla Waldron of Cranston. Her funeral will be held Wednesday at 9 A.M. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S. Main St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, Sanford Rd. Westport at 10 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 11, 2019
