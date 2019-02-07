|
Dana G. Pacheco, 66, of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Florence "Linda" (Pearson) Pacheco. Mr. Pacheco was born in Fall River, son of the late Manuel and Muriel (Audette) Pacheco and had resided in Westport over 30 years. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement in 2014, he worked as a hydraulic mechanic for H&K Systems out of Salt Lake City, UT. He was a member of the Fall River Bowling Green Fishing Club. Survivors along with his wife include his son: Dana Pacheco, Jr. and his wife Kristal of Westport; 2 daughters: Pamela Pires of Fall River and Melissa Mozzarella of New Bedford; 11 siblings; and 6 grandchildren. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 4-7 P.M. Interment will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 7, 2019