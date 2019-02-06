|
Daniel F. Ready, 88, of Somerset, MA, passed away on February 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy T. (McViney) Ready; they were married for 67 years. Born on September 15, 1930 in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Eugene and Margaret (Doherty) Ready. He graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1949, was a member of the 1947 Durfee champion football team and inducted into the schools hall of fame. As a graduate of Durfee High School, he served on the class of 1949 reunion committee and also served many years on the Southern reunion committee. He retired from the Naval Underwater System Center in Newport, RI after 42 years as an engineering technician. In that role, he supported At-Sea Development and Test Programs on submarines and surface ships. During the Korean War, he was a member of the Naval Air Reserve and was a plane captain of PBY, P4Y, and P2V aircraft. He also spent 2 years in the Seabee Reserves. While at the Underwater System Center, he was active in many activities serving as president of the golf, bowling, and softball leagues, as well as, the chairman of the Welfare and Recreation Board, a sports writer for the NUSC Scope, and a 33-year member of The Needy Family Committee. As a retiree, he headed a retirees golf league and was chairman of the retirees quarterly luncheons. He was an early member of the Columbus Little League where he served as a coach, an umpire, and a member of the Board of Directors. He was a charter member of the Southeastern Mass. Baseball Umpires Association and umpired southeastern Mass. high school and college games for 35 years. He was also a 30-year member of the Southeastern Mass. Football Officials Association. He served as president of both those organizations. He also was a basketball referee for southeastern Mass. area high schools and the Fall River Boys Club. Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Patricia Tourigny and her partner Patricia Moscaritolo, Susan LeComte and her husband Paul, and Sharon Babb and her husband John; son Christopher Ready and wife Mary; sister, Regina OBrien, grandchildren Terry Tourigny, Joshua LeComte and his wife Sarah, Danielle Dooner and her husband Sean, Bryan and Shawn Ready, Meghan, David, and Daniel Babb; great grandchildren Aiden LeComte, Ava LeComte, Ariana Dooner, and Donovan Dooner. He is predeceased by his son Daniel Ready Jr;a grandson, Gregory Babb, and siblings E. Raymond Ready, William P. Ready, Sr. Eugenia Margaret, Elizabeth F. Wilson and Gertrude OBrien. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Patricks Church, 306 South Street, Somerset, MA 02726, followed by burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset, MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County Street, Somerset, MA. Contributions may be made in his honor to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For tributes and directions, please visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2019