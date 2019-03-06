|
Donald Desmarais, age 71 of Fall River passed away March 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Emile and Florilda (Banville) Desmarais and former husband of the late Joyce (Ayotte) Desmarais. Donald was a Marian Medal Recipient. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Ann Pavao of Somerset and Lisa Desmarais of East Providence; brothers Roger, Raymond and Edward Desmarais and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lorraine, Leo, Dan and George Desmarais. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Friday at 9 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Cathedral at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneal.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2019