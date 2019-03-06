Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Desmarais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Desmarais

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Desmarais Obituary
Donald Desmarais, age 71 of Fall River passed away March 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Emile and Florilda (Banville) Desmarais and former husband of the late Joyce (Ayotte) Desmarais. Donald was a Marian Medal Recipient. He is survived by his daughters Deborah Ann Pavao of Somerset and Lisa Desmarais of East Providence; brothers Roger, Raymond and Edward Desmarais and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Lorraine, Leo, Dan and George Desmarais. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Friday at 9 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Marys Cathedral at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneal.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now