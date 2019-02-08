|
|
Dorothy Aguiar, age 88, of Fall River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on February 6th, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel S. Aguiar. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Medeiros) Fonseca. Dorothy is survived by her children Richard S. Aguiar (wife Patty) of Fall River, Sandra A. Arnold (husband Ralph) of Goffstown, NH and Debra M. Rogers (husband Earl) of Murrells Inlet, SC; 3 maternal grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 step-great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Madeline Pereira. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, February 11th at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard Church, Assonet at 10:30 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Sunday, February 10th from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southcoast Center for Cancer Care, c/o External Affairs, 101 Page St., New Bedford, MA 02740. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 8, 2019