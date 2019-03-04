Elizabeth Betty Walters Corner, a lifetime resident of the Greater Fall River area, passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 100 years. She was born in Fall River to Emil and Annie (Swan) Caesar on May 12, 1918. Betty graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1935 followed by a business education at Bryant College. As a skilled secretary and office manager, she was employed for many years by Richards & Davis Millworks, as well as Hathaway Funeral Home. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Fall River. Betty served on the board of Adams House for 40 years and was an active volunteer there for 50 years. She enjoyed time spent with her quilting group and was an excellent seamstress. She also looked forward to vacations at the family camp in Maine and any opportunity for large family gatherings. Other interests included loving dogs, watching birds and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Walters in 1959 after 13 years of marriage and her second husband of 32 years, Arthur Corner, in 2004. Betty is survived by her sons, Russell Walters and his wife, Pamela of Westport, MA, Terry Walters and his wife, Catherine of Hollis Center, ME, Gary Walters and his wife, Candyce of Raynham, MA, and her stepdaughters, Ann Haskel and her husband, Donald of Attleboro, MA, Nancy Sutton and her husband, Jimmy of Saratoga, CA, and nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Betty was devoted to her family and as the matriarch, provided a positive example for others to follow. Her sense of humor, nurturing spirit and active participation in life will be missed by all. Her entire family is extremely grateful for the exceptional care and kindness she received at Adams House and more recently from the staff of Catholic Memorial Home and Beacon Hospice. In June a family celebration of life will be held at the United Church of Assonet with interment at the Assonet Burying Ground. Arrangements entrusted to Hathaway Funeral Homes. www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary