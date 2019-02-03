|
|
Ernest Souza III age 59, of Fall River, MA passed away Jan. 20th, 2019 after a short illness. He was Ernest Souza Jr. and Shirley (Holt) Chretien. Ernie was a local musician playing the keyboard and singing in local bands for over 40 years. His music took him to Paris, Africa, Venezuela, Portugal and Canada. He was also the owner of South End Video. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra (DaPonte) Souza of 34 years, siblings: Kevin Souza, Norma Patrick, Laurie, Robin Dawn and Robert Chretien Jr., Ann and Wayne Souza, and Linda Froughton, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also the brother of the late Shirley Pypniowski, Brenda Pierce, and Barbara Sousa. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday at 10 A.M. with extended calling hours from 9-10 A.M. Regular calling hours on Monday from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider making a monetary donation to the family. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2019