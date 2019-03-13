|
Eugene J. Archese 89, of Westport, MA passed away on March 7, 2019. Gene was born in Boston, the son of the late Joseph and Nora (Mahoney) Archese. He had two sisters, Gertrude and Jaclyn. In 1950, Gene received an AA degree in Arts from Northeastern University, in 1953 a BA in Science from Boston College, and in 1957 a Master's degree in social work from Simmons College. In 1953-1955, Gene served our country as a private in the army in the 1st Logistical Command Headquarters in Korea. He was secretary to the Brigadier General. Gene was dedicated to the social work profession working in various positions in community service and later worked managing psychiatric hospitals in the Boston area. Gene played a vital role in establishing and maintaining the Child Care Program at Bristol Community College, in Fall River, MA where he was a professor of child care for several decades. During these years, he imparted his knowledge and provided support to hundreds of students; helping them to grow both personally and professionally, Gene was highly intelligent, a deep thinker and an avid researcher. He loved books, recently making the Westport Library his 2nd home. Gene was known to engage with individuals respectfully and intellectually; touching the lives of those he encountered by sharing his wisdom and sparking thoughtful reflection. Gene's outgoing personality and sense of humor allowed people to easily connect with him leading to many friendships. Gene loved automobiles, motorcycles, and animals. During his youth, he competed in many races on his first motorcycle, Sudden Death. He had a general kindness towards all animals, but had a strong passion and love for cats. He was always available to assist with a cat in need by feeding feral cats and hungry woodland creatures. This quote by William Wordsworth best summarizes how Gene lived his life: That best portion of a good man's life, his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love. Memorial service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M.. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, at the funeral home, from 10-11 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721 or Project Spay, P.O. Box 445, Swansea, MA. 02777. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2019