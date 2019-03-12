|
Eugene R. Branco, 93, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was employed by General Dynamics. Eugene served in the Navy Seabees during World War II. He was a member of St. Johns Club. An avid golfer, he was a member of Windmill Hill Golf Course and Pocasset and Touisset Country Clubs. He leaves a son, Alan Branco and his wife Janice of Portsmouth, RI, dear friends Shirley, Gerald and Kevin Buchanan and Susan Chouinard and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary B. Medeiros, Adeline Branco, Manuel, Seraphin and John Branco, Irene Bard, and the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Medeiros) Branco. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 12 noon in Auclair Funeral Home,690 S. Main St. Fall River, with a funeral service in the funeral home at Noon. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St. Fall River, MA 02721. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 12, 2019