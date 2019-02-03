|
Evelyn C. MacDonald of Wellesley Hills formerly of Fall River. It is with great sadness that , sister, announces her passing on January 29, 2019. Evelyn was born in Boston in 1920 to Hannah C. Bailey and Ernest J. MacDonald. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Virginia Kershaw, Ernest J. MacDonald, Jr., Margaret J. MacDonald, and a much loved niece Brenda McNeal. She is survived by great-niece Meredith McNeal, great-nephews Peter McNeal and his family, Steven Kershaw, Bruce Kershaw, Brian Kershaw and his family, and sister Anna Mae Dunn, with whom she lived. Evelyn was a long-term employee of The Fall River Herald News. She had been in declining health for several years and died peacefully. There will be no calling hours and her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Evelyns memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 3, 2019