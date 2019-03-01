|
|
Frances M. (Morris) Gardella, 98, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Stephen E. Gardella. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late J.W. Stanley Morris and the late Maud A. (Burrows) Morris, she lived in Swansea for many years. Frances worked as a teller at the former Fall River Trust Bank retiring in 1982. She was a graduate of the B.M.C. Durfee High School and a former member of the Swansea Seniors and the Our Lady of Fatima Seniors. She is survived by a daughter, Frances A. Kingsley and her husband Frank II of Swansea; three grandchildren, Pamela Kingsley-Bryda and her husband Todd of CT, Frank H. Kingsley, III and his wife Mary of Reading, MA, and Stephanie L. Gardella and her husband Douglas Kershaw of Swansea; a great granddaughter, Eleanor; also nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, John W. Gardella; two brothers, Ernest E. Morris and William Chester Morris; and a sister, Gertrude T. Cooper. A prayer service will be held Friday, March 1 at 11 AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial will be held privately. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 1, 2019