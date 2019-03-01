The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Frances M. Gardella Obituary
Frances M. (Morris) Gardella, 98, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Stephen E. Gardella. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late J.W. Stanley Morris and the late Maud A. (Burrows) Morris, she lived in Swansea for many years. Frances worked as a teller at the former Fall River Trust Bank retiring in 1982. She was a graduate of the B.M.C. Durfee High School and a former member of the Swansea Seniors and the Our Lady of Fatima Seniors. She is survived by a daughter, Frances A. Kingsley and her husband Frank II of Swansea; three grandchildren, Pamela Kingsley-Bryda and her husband Todd of CT, Frank H. Kingsley, III and his wife Mary of Reading, MA, and Stephanie L. Gardella and her husband Douglas Kershaw of Swansea; a great granddaughter, Eleanor; also nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, John W. Gardella; two brothers, Ernest E. Morris and William Chester Morris; and a sister, Gertrude T. Cooper. A prayer service will be held Friday, March 1 at 11 AM in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome 10-11 AM prior to the service. Burial will be held privately. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 1, 2019
