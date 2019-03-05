|
|
Gardner P. Brayton Sr., 91 years old of Dartmouth, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family within his childhood home on March 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Irene R. (Taylor) Brayton. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Friday, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., prior to the service. Interment to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 5, 2019