Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gardner Brayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gardner P. Brayton Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gardner P. Brayton Sr. Obituary
Gardner P. Brayton Sr., 91 years old of Dartmouth, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family within his childhood home on March 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Irene R. (Taylor) Brayton. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Friday, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., prior to the service. Interment to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now