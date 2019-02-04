|
|
Graziela (Cordeiro) Lima, 84, of Fall River passed away at home Friday, February 1, 2019 after a long illness. She became ill 6 years to the day of her husbands passing. She was the wife of the late Eduardo J. Lima. Mrs. Lima was born in Ariffes, St. Michael, Azores a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria da Conceicao (Cordeiro) Farias and came to the United States in 1962. She was employed as a Machine Operator with the former Anderson and Little and the former Darwood Manufacturing. Mrs. Lima enjoyed gardening. Survivors include 2 sons: Antone Lima and Edward Lima both of Fall River, 3 sisters: Idalina Rodrigues of St. Mic- hael, Azores, Laura Fonseca of Westport, Lourdes Felicio of Toronto, Canada, 2 brothers: Carlos Farias, Denarte Farias both of Fall River, 2 grand- children, several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday 11:30 AM at the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at Good Shepherd Parish, 1598 South Main Street, Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be Wednesday 9:30 | 11:30 AM. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 4, 2019