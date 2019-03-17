Helen E. (Sykes) Compos, age 87, formerly of Dighton, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Oak Hill Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Antone Compos. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Alfred and Kathleen (Garvin) Sykes, she was a graduate of Joseph Case High School in Swansea. Mrs. Compos was a customer service representative for the Robins Company in Attleboro for many years. She was also a talented seamstress and an interior decorator. She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She also sang Female Barbershop with the Harmonettes out of Attleboro, MA and the Quartet Sweet and Low. An avid New England Patriots fan, she enjoyed playing tennis. She is survived by one son, David L. Compos and his wife Elizabeth of Mansfield; three daughters, Dale L. Stetson of Berkley, Deborah L. Flornoy and her husband Christian Badin of France, Dianne L. Compos of Norton; one sister, Jean Keahon of New Windsor, NY; three grandchildren, Emma Flornoy, Camille Joseph Badin, Meredith Stetson, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna L. Compos and sister of the late John Jack Miranda. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Donations in Helens memory may be made to, The Newport Hospital IV Therapy Fund, 11 Friendship St., Newport, RI 02840. Burial will be private. For tributes and directions www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary