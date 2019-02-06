Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Sampson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert J. Sampson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert J. Sampson Jr. Obituary
Herbert J. Sampson, Jr. 42, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away Monday, February 4. He was the son of Cynthia M. (DeMello) Sampson and the late Herbert J. Sampson, Sr. He is remembered fondly for his kindness and giving spirit. He was the loving father of Kansas P. Sampson of Fall River; and loving brother of Christopher J. Sampson and Dawn M. Couto both of Fall River; also three nephews. A prayer service will be held Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, with burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday, 4-7PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now