Herbert J. Sampson, Jr. 42, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away Monday, February 4. He was the son of Cynthia M. (DeMello) Sampson and the late Herbert J. Sampson, Sr. He is remembered fondly for his kindness and giving spirit. He was the loving father of Kansas P. Sampson of Fall River; and loving brother of Christopher J. Sampson and Dawn M. Couto both of Fall River; also three nephews. A prayer service will be held Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, with burial to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday, 4-7PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 6, 2019