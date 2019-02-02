Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
8:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Honorina Dias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honorina Dias

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Honorina Dias Obituary
Honorina (Fernandes) Dias, 99, of Fall River, wife of the late Jose Dias, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born in Mosteiros, St. Michael, Azores, she was a seamstress for Shelburne Shirt Mfg. and a parishioner of Santo Christo Church. She enjoyed singing, playing cards, drawing, cooking, but most of all spending time with her family. She leaves a daughter, Maria C. Silva and her husband Manuel of Fall River; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Dias of Swansea; five grandchildren, Nelia Silva of Fall River, Debbie Cabral and her husband Michael of Assonet, Diane Ganhadeiro of E. Freetown, Jose Dias of Fall River and Sandra Jennings and her husband Kevin of No. Dartmouth; four great-grandchildren, Zakary Ganhadeiro, Halle Jennings, Madison Ganhadeiro and Joshua Jennings and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Manuel F. and Jose F. Dias, sister of the late Maria L. Dias and Manuel and Antonio Fernandes and the daughter of the late Manuel J. and Maria C. (Dias) Fernandes. Her funeral will be held Monday at 8:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM at Santo Christo Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now