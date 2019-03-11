|
Jeannette E. (Frenette) Gagnon, 90, of Tiverton, widow of Henry L. Gagnon, Jr. passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was employed as a seamstress in the Fall River mills industry. She enjoyed reading, walking, watching TV and spending time with family. She leaves three children, Roger Gagnon (wife Mary), Raymond Gagnon (wife Corrie) and Suzanne Causey (husband Reed); two brothers, Norman and George Frenette; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Denise Gagnon, sister of the late Lauretta Grandmaison, Edmund and Claudette Fren- ette, Lucille Normandin and Irene Thompson; daughter of the late Edgar and Amanda (Guimond) Frenette. A visitation will be held Tuesday at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 7:00 P.M in the funeral home. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd. N.Kingstown, RI, 02852. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 11, 2019