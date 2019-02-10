|
|
John M. Lezandro 57, of Fall River, MA passed away on February 7th 2019. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of the late Maria Isabel (Custodia) and John Lezandro. He had worked as a Landscaper for Cordeiro Landscaping. He is survived by 4 children Amanda Lezandro, Ashley Lezandro, John Kyle Lezandro and Branden Lezandro. He also leaves 9 grandchildren. In addition he leaves his siblings Ermelinda Costa, Neves Cordeiro, Isabel Araujo, Natalia Bonifacio and Gloria Medeiros. He was the brother of the late Escolastica "Connie" Vieira and Jose Lezandro. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 to 8 PM. His Funeral will be held Tuesday at 8am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. with a 9am Mass at Santo Christo Church. Burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. For online guestbook: www.almeida-pocasset.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2019