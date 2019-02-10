The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
For more information about
Joseph Fitzgerald
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Willaby's Billards
1199 GAR Hwy.
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Fitzgerald


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph L. Fitzgerald Obituary
Joseph L. Fitzgerald, age 54, of Fall River, Ma., passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (McEneny) Fitzgerald. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, Joe earned his bachelors degree in engineering in 1986 (SMU/UMASS Dartmouth), worked for the Navys USW-DSS for over 30 years ultimately becoming a Chief Engineer of underwater warfare projects. His work took him to many places around the world including Hawaii, Japan, Italy and Australia. An avid Boston sports fan, Joey enjoyed concerts, golf, hiking, and cycling. Survivors include: two sons, Sean Fitzgerald and his fiance Kathryn Burgner of Waltham and Christopher Fitzgerald of Westminster Ma.; five siblings, Catherine Rioux and her husband Dave of Machias ME, Joan Fitzgerald and her husband Michael Phelps of Greenfield Ma, Stephen Fitzgerald and his wife Michelle of Swansea Ma, Thomas Fitzgerald of Somerset Ma and Michael Fitzgerald of Swansea Ma. Additionally, Joes girlfriend Julie Cannon of Austin Texas and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00 noon at Willabys Billards, 1199 GAR Hwy., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. For tributes or condolences, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now