Joseph L. Fitzgerald, age 54, of Fall River, Ma., passed away unexpectedly, Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (McEneny) Fitzgerald. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, Joe earned his bachelors degree in engineering in 1986 (SMU/UMASS Dartmouth), worked for the Navys USW-DSS for over 30 years ultimately becoming a Chief Engineer of underwater warfare projects. His work took him to many places around the world including Hawaii, Japan, Italy and Australia. An avid Boston sports fan, Joey enjoyed concerts, golf, hiking, and cycling. Survivors include: two sons, Sean Fitzgerald and his fiance Kathryn Burgner of Waltham and Christopher Fitzgerald of Westminster Ma.; five siblings, Catherine Rioux and her husband Dave of Machias ME, Joan Fitzgerald and her husband Michael Phelps of Greenfield Ma, Stephen Fitzgerald and his wife Michelle of Swansea Ma, Thomas Fitzgerald of Somerset Ma and Michael Fitzgerald of Swansea Ma. Additionally, Joes girlfriend Julie Cannon of Austin Texas and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:00 noon at Willabys Billards, 1199 GAR Hwy., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. For tributes or condolences, www.waring-sullivan.com.