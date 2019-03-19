|
Joseph T. Brum, Jr., age 50 of Raynham and Fall River, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved son of Sandra (Botelho) Gadsby (her husband Robert) and the late Joseph T. Brum Sr. Joe was a US Army Veteran and worked for several years as a carpenter. In addition to his mother and stepfather, Joe is survived by 2 children; 4 brothers: John, David, Michael, & Mark Brum; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces & nephews. Kindly omit flowers, Memorial contributions in Joes memory can be made to . Joes wake will take place on Wednesday, March 20th from 4-8 P.M. with a service at 7:45 P.M. in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 19, 2019