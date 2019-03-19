Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Brum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Brum Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph T. Brum Jr. Obituary
Joseph T. Brum, Jr., age 50 of Raynham and Fall River, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved son of Sandra (Botelho) Gadsby (her husband Robert) and the late Joseph T. Brum Sr. Joe was a US Army Veteran and worked for several years as a carpenter. In addition to his mother and stepfather, Joe is survived by 2 children; 4 brothers: John, David, Michael, & Mark Brum; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces & nephews. Kindly omit flowers, Memorial contributions in Joes memory can be made to . Joes wake will take place on Wednesday, March 20th from 4-8 P.M. with a service at 7:45 P.M. in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Cremation to follow. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now